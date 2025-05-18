Ryan Moore's teenage son continues family tradition by becoming an apprentice with Charlie Appleby

Exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Toby Moore, son of three-time champion rider Ryan, has recently followed his father into the professional ranks by joining Charlie Appleby’s Godolphin powerhouse as an apprentice jockey.

The 16-year-old has ridden since he was a youngster and has come through the pony racing circuit, where he often appeared at the Shetland Pony Grand National at the London International Horse Show.