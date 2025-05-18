Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

Ryan Moore's teenage son continues family tradition by becoming an apprentice with Charlie Appleby

From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands

Exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about?  Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Toby Moore, son of three-time champion rider Ryan, has recently followed his father into the professional ranks by joining Charlie Appleby’s Godolphin powerhouse as an apprentice jockey.

The 16-year-old has ridden since he was a youngster and has come through the pony racing circuit, where he often appeared at the Shetland Pony Grand National at the London International Horse Show.

