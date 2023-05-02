Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionPostcard from Sha Tin
premium

Ryan Moore's role in Golden Sixty's relentless charge to greatness

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Golden Sixty has catapulted Vincent Ho into the upper echelons of the sport
Golden Sixty has catapulted Vincent Ho into the upper echelons of the sport

Ryan Moore's standing as one of the world's finest jockeys is beyond dispute. From Britain and Ireland to Hong Kong, Japan and Australia, there is a huge demand for Moore's services to ride the best horses when he's not committed to Ballydoyle.

He was not in action at Hong Kong's FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin on Sunday, but his global influence was apparent in the background. That is actually where he likes to be – away from the spotlight and media intrusion – but sometimes, despite his best efforts, he cannot stop people talking about him.

In the space of an hour at Sha Tin trackwork on Friday morning, Moore was brought into the conversation by two of racing's biggest personalities.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 2 May 2023
icon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement