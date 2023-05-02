Ryan Moore's role in Golden Sixty's relentless charge to greatness

Ryan Moore's standing as one of the world's finest jockeys is beyond dispute. From Britain and Ireland to Hong Kong, Japan and Australia, there is a huge demand for Moore's services to ride the best horses when he's not committed to Ballydoyle.

He was not in action at Hong Kong's FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin on Sunday, but his global influence was apparent in the background. That is actually where he likes to be – away from the spotlight and media intrusion – but sometimes, despite his best efforts, he cannot stop people talking about him.

In the space of an hour at Sha Tin trackwork on Friday morning, Moore was brought into the conversation by two of racing's biggest personalities.