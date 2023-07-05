Racing Post logo
FeaturePostcard from Newmarket
premium

Roger Varian rivalling Sir Mark Prescott as best-dressed man on the Heath - and it's all down to his wife

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Roger Varian and his wife Hanniko, who is launching her own fashion brand, Newmarket 875
Roger Varian and his wife Hanako, who has launched her own fashion brand, Newmarket 875Credit: Mark Westley

Roger Varian has been running Sir Mark Prescott close as best-dressed man on the Heath in recent months and the reasons why became apparent at a press launch at his Carlburg Stables yard last month.

While stopping short of sporting a tie every morning like the master of Heath House, Varian has been sighted in some rather fetching smart-casual wear of late and it is all down to a new clothing business launched by his wife Hanako.

Japanese-born Hanako, who married Roger in 2010, has recently formed the Newmarket 875 luxury brand, primarily to promote Newmarket around the world, with the name reflecting her background as 875 sounds like her name in Japanese.

Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 16:02, 5 July 2023
