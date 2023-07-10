Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

Return of retail boosts William Hill in face of online pressures

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Into Overdrive: could provide Mark Walford with a first Cheltenham Festival winner
The return of betting shops helped make up for online decline at William Hill in 2022Credit: John Grossick

William Hill have had a number of owners in the near 90 years the bookmaker has been in business, with 888 their latest home following their acquisition from Caesars Entertainment 12 months ago.

The annual results of 888 were published in April but now more detail on how William Hill performed in 2022 has been disclosed with the release last week of the firm's annual report and financial statements.

The report reveals that the performance of William Hill's estate of betting shops last year helped make up for a sharp decline in the brand's online operation.

Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 July 2023
