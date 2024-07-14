Quddwah adds intrigue to Sussex clash - but beaten sprinter is the one to take from Super Saturday

The sprint division has been crying out for a younger horse to take it by the scruff of the neck, but that didn't happen in the July Cup on Saturday.

Inisherin was a slightly disappointing fifth, which helped Mill Stream – admirably consistent but far from unbeatable – to scrape home from Swingalong.

One of the beaten horses caught the eye and that was the Clive Cox-trained Jasour , who finished close up in sixth despite doing almost everything wrong.