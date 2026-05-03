One of Scotland's most established jumps yards is set to become a joint-licence operation

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One of Scotland's most established jumps yards is set to undergo a notable change when Sandy Thomson welcomes Ryan Clavin on to the licence at Lambden Racing.

Thomson is eager to recognise the role Clavin, who spent more than 20 years with Sue Smith in West Yorkshire, has played in the stable's upturn in fortunes with plans to go to the joint-licence in the autumn.