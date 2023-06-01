Racing Post logo
FeatureGB point-to-point
premium

Nicholls could become winning breeder with Stratford bumper runner Old Gold

Carl Evans

Paul Nicholls could become a winning breeder for the first time under rules at Stratford on Friday evening.

While his daughter Olive rides in three hunter chases on the amateur riders’ card, Nicholls will be keeping one eye on the five-year-old gelding Old Gold, who tackles the bumper (8.40) having been bred by the champion trainer out of the Presenting mare She’s Da One.

The winner of two novice hurdles for Nicholls, She’s Da One raced in the colours of Andy Stewart and Jeremy Kyle. Nicholls says: “She fractured her pelvis on her final run and, since neither Andy or Jeremy were into breeding and she had not fulfilled her potential, I bought her hoping to breed a foal or two.

Published on 1 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 June 2023
