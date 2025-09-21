Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

Newmarket welcomes new trainer as Roger Varian's understudy breaks out on his own

Plus: Paul Nicholls expands his pool of riders

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Varian understudy Rix to join ranks of Newmarket trainers 

Oli Rix, Roger Varian’s long-serving understudy, is shortly to add his name to the list of Newmarket's up-and-coming trainers and he should know the racing game inside-out as he is the son of legendary journalist and tipster Henry, who worked for the Racing Post for many years.  

Rix will join other former assistant alumni from the Varian stable who have gone on to train themselves in recent years including David Eustace, Terry Kent and John O’Donoghue, while William Johnston is now a successful bloodstock consultant in Australia. 

