New sprinting star or a flash in the pan? Time will tell whether Live In The Dream can repeat his Nunthorpe exploits

The Nunthorpe often throws up a shock result, with six winners since the turn of the century returning at an SP of 16-1 or bigger, including Sole Power’s memorable victory in 2010 at a particularly staggering 100-1. 

For three of those winners (Alpha Delphini, Jwala and Margot Did) the Nunthorpe was as good as it got, and by some margin. Sole Power on the other hand went on to have an excellent career, winning four more Group 1s, including the Nunthorpe again four years later. 

Bahamian Pirate was a nine-year-old by the time he won the Nunthorpe in 2004, and while his only victory thereafter came in a Southwell handicap, he already had a fine body of work to call on.

Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 August 2023
