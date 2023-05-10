Mr Inspiration meets Mr Inspiration: the local hero honoured in name of Godolphin's rising star
All sorts of people have had racehorses named after them down the years – but few have been quite as deserving as the man known as Mr Inspiration who is recognised in the naming of a rising Godolphin star.
The equine Mr Inspiration is a strapping four-year-old son of Dubawi trained by John and Thady Gosden who has won two of his five starts, most recently the valuable All Weather Vase Apprentice Handicap on Good Friday at Lingfield.
The human version is Newmarket Academy’s former headteacher Nick Froy, who has done an enormous amount to turn round the school in recent years, helping the likes of jockey Harry Davies to become high achievers. He has been a huge support to the wider community, including the racing world, that the school serves.
