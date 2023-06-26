Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

More turbulence expected at William Hill and 888 as speculation mounts about new investors

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
There is speculation Kenny Alexander could return as chief executive of William Hill's parent company 888
Could Kenny Alexander be set to make a surprise return to the gambling industry at 888?Credit: John Grossick

Stability has been in short supply for William Hill in recent years and a period of calm looks unlikely as speculation continues to swirl around the bookmaker's parent company 888.

This month it emerged that a group of gambling industry heavyweights including former GVC Holdings chief executive Kenny Alexander had built up a near 6.6 per cent stake in 888 through a vehicle called FS Gaming Investments.

Along with Alexander, New York-based FS Gaming includes former GVC chairman Lee Feldman, Shay Segev, Alexander's successor at GVC – which later rebranded as Entain – and now chief executive of sports streaming service DAZN, and Stephen Morana, a former Entain board member and chief financial officer of Betfair.

Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 June 2023
