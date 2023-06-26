More turbulence expected at William Hill and 888 as speculation mounts about new investors

Stability has been in short supply for William Hill in recent years and a period of calm looks unlikely as speculation continues to swirl around the bookmaker's parent company 888.

This month it emerged that a group of gambling industry heavyweights including former GVC Holdings chief executive Kenny Alexander had built up a near 6.6 per cent stake in 888 through a vehicle called FS Gaming Investments.

Along with Alexander, New York-based FS Gaming includes former GVC chairman Lee Feldman, Shay Segev, Alexander's successor at GVC – which later rebranded as Entain – and now chief executive of sports streaming service DAZN, and Stephen Morana, a former Entain board member and chief financial officer of Betfair.