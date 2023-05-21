Why you should be following the St Leger form - three things we learned this week

The Lockinge Stakes at Newbury rounded off another intriguing week of action after the Dante whetted the appetite for the Derby even more – but what did we learn from the last seven days?

Modern Games the new standard-setter in the mile division

With Baaeed no longer around, a big gap at the top of the mile division had opened up before Saturday's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury – and there is little doubt now who the new top dog is.

If Modern Games's top-level wins in France and Canada had not resonated, his two victories at the Breeders' Cup, including in last year's Mile, ought to have. But the Godolphin star had yet to truly show his worth to the British racing public.

The keenness of bookmakers and punters to take on the son of Dubawi was evident in the chopping and changing in the betting, with Laurel, My Prospero and Mutasaabeq all trading at similar prices in the Lockinge build-up.

Modern Games runs out an impressive winner of the Lockinge Credit: Edward Whitaker

Eventually the market got it right, although the favourite still made his odds of 3-1 look generous when running out a decisive winner .

Modern Games will certainly have gained more respect, with the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot a perfect next step to prove he can be the dominant new face in this division. His consistency – something prospective Ascot rival and top-class filly Inspiral has yet to show – will make him hard to beat.

We are heading for one of the most open Derbys in years

The trials are run and we are now heading full pelt towards Epsom with the prospect of one of the most open Derbys in a long time.

At least one of Chester, Lingfield and York usually brings some clarity to proceedings, but so many colts have made an impression recently that legitimate cases could be made for any of the first nine or ten in the betting for the Classic on Saturday week.

The Foxes (centre) beats the grey White Birch and an unlucky Passenger (right) in Thursday's Dante Credit: Edward Whitaker

It would be folly to rule out any of the first four home in what was a cracking Dante on Thursday, while Aidan O'Brien retains faith in 2,000 Guineas disappointment Auguste Rodin, and Arrest will continue to attract plenty of support for his powerful connections, particularly if the ground stays on the easy side of good.

Had Military Order's Lingfield victory come on turf rather than the all-weather, he may well be a shorter favourite than he is, and he is certainly bred to be a Derby winner. Unlucky London Gold Cup third Exoplanet, beaten four lengths by Military Order in a novice last month, did the form no harm at Newbury on Saturday.

Plenty of people sought to have Derby questions answered in the series of trials. Instead we have even more to ponder than before, and it sets up a most intriguing Classic.

Last year's red-hot St Leger the formline to follow

With the outstanding stayer of 2022, Kyprios, set to miss this year's Gold Cup through injury, the marathon Royal Ascot Group 1 is there for the taking and last week proved that the 2022 St Leger is the formline to follow with that race in mind.

Eldar Eldarov landed the final Classic of the season, looking all stamina as he pulled his way to the front in the final furlong to win going away, and he reappeared alongside St Leger third Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup, a race that also featured Dubai Gold Cup 1-2 Broome and Siskany and Lonsdale Cup winner Quickthorn.

Giavellotto, who started at 14-1, landed the spoils, while Eldar Eldarov (6-1) flew home in the final furlong for second after looking outpaced for much of the straight – clear signs that a longer distance will suit.

Giavellotto (third from right) wins the Yorkshire Cup on Friday with Eldar Eldarov (left) running on strongly Credit: Edward Whitaker

Haskoy, who finished second in the St Leger before being demoted to fourth for causing interference, did the form no harm when taking the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury, while Emily Dickinson (fifth) and French Claim (seventh) came home first and second in the Vintage Crop Stakes last month.

Last year's St Leger looks like it was red hot, and while Giavellotto came out on top on Friday, Eldar Eldarov may be the one to follow after giving every indication that the further he goes, the better he'll be. He is sure to be a force in all the staying Group races this season.

