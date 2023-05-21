Modern Games posts career-best in the Lockinge - and here's why he won't have to do much more to win the Queen Anne
Modern Games became Godolphin’s ninth, but Charlie Appleby’s first, winner of the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, achieving a Racing Post Rating of 124.
That rating places him slightly below the recent race average, more in line with the likes of Mustashry, Belardo and Night Of Thunder than Palace Pier or Baaeed, but represents a personal best for Modern Games by 3lb.
A new RPR of 124 also gives Modern Games an excellent chance in what is shaping up to be a slightly below-par Queen Anne, his logical next stopping point.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Matt GardnerHandicapper
Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 May 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement