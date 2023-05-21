Modern Games posts career-best in the Lockinge - and here's why he won't have to do much more to win the Queen Anne

became Godolphin’s ninth, but Charlie Appleby’s first, winner of the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, achieving a Racing Post Rating of 124.

That rating places him slightly below the recent race average, more in line with the likes of Mustashry, Belardo and Night Of Thunder than Palace Pier or Baaeed, but represents a personal best for Modern Games by 3lb.

A new RPR of 124 also gives Modern Games an excellent chance in what is shaping up to be a slightly below-par Queen Anne, his logical next stopping point.