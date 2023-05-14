Military Order rates one of the best Derby Trial winners - and even holds the edge over his brother Adayar at this stage

produced one of the best recent performances in the Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday, a Racing Post Rating of 113 ranking alongside the likes of 2020 winner English King and 2017 winner Best Solution.

Connections will be hopeful Military Order can better the finishing positions of that pair, fifth and eighth respectively, in the Derby at Epsom, and there is good justification for that hope.

Trainer Charlie Appleby has won the Derby twice, with Masar in 2018 and Adayar in 2021, and the latter provides an interesting comparison with Military Order, not least because they are brothers. Both had four runs before the Derby and used the Lingfield trial as a final preparation.