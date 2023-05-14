Racing Post logo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Military Order and Auguste Rodin fight for Derby favouritism - and I know which one I’d rather be on

Saturday’s Lingfield Derby Trial produced a likeable display from Military Order, his second of the season. The Godolphin colt was given a stern test by Waipiro, but he saw out his race strongly to win comfortably and Charlie Appleby must have been delighted.

Military Order is now a best-priced 9-2 for the Derby and perhaps ought to be clear favourite. He's had a lovely lead into Epsom, he stays well, is a brother to a Derby winner and, in short, there's nothing not to like about him with regard to the big race in a few weeks.

He’s still the same price as Auguste Rodin – contrast their seasons so far – and I would rather be with the Godolphin camp than the Ballydoyle camp.

Nicholas Watts
Published on 14 May 2023
icon
