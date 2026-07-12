- More
Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing
From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands
The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
Old Gold add Palmer and Owen to star-studded team
Old Gold Racing have expanded their training team again by adding Hugo Palmer to their ranks.
The association with Palmer and Michael Owen's Manor House Stables comes via the acquisition of juvenile Twelve Bars. The son of Space Blues was purchased by Highflyer Bloodstock for the syndicate for 40,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury
- 'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change
- 16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
- France, England, Qatar and Scotland - now this apprentice is joining one of Ireland's biggest stables
- 'I’m super excited for the future' - full-circle moment as former Nicky Henderson assistant to set up training base in Lambourn
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury
- 'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change
- 16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
- France, England, Qatar and Scotland - now this apprentice is joining one of Ireland's biggest stables
- 'I’m super excited for the future' - full-circle moment as former Nicky Henderson assistant to set up training base in Lambourn