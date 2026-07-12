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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing

From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands

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Old Gold add Palmer and Owen to star-studded team

Old Gold Racing have expanded their training team again by adding Hugo Palmer to their ranks.

The association with Palmer and Michael Owen's Manor House Stables comes via the acquisition of juvenile Twelve Bars. The son of Space Blues was purchased by Highflyer Bloodstock for the syndicate for 40,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April.

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