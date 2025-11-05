- More
Meet the little-known trainer who made the Racing Post hot list after four years - and thinks every horse in his yard is capable of winning
A fusion of Godolphin and Sir Henry Cecil is getting results at a little-known yard on Newmarket’s up-and-coming Hamilton Road.
Matt Crawley has been training for four years but has just equalled his best ever month, with two winners from just 14 runners across both codes in October, and was on the hot trainers' list in the Racing Post.
It prompted me to pay my first visit to Heathview Stables, where Crawley rubs shoulders with the likes of George Scott, Jack Morland and Jack Jones, and evidently some of their magic is rubbing off.
Postcard from Newmarket
Last updated
