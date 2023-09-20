Racing Post logo
Feature
premium

Meet 'Flash' Gordon - the one-eyed jockey who smashed the clock on Vandeek

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
'Flash' Gordon Power at Tattersalls Sales
'Flash' Gordon Power at Tattersalls sales in Newmarket

The breeze-up sales have become an increasingly integral part of the bloodstock world in recent years – and have given a rider whose racing career ended in desperate circumstances a second chance at glory.

Gordon Power, nicknamed 'Flash' when he started riding out on the Curragh as an apprentice, was forced to quit race-riding after a freak accident in 2002 left him blind in one eye.

However, the 44-year-old is now very much in demand around the world as a specialist breeze-up rider and his star has risen further thanks to the exploits of Vandeek, the recent Group 1 winner who was ridden to "smash the clock" by Power when breezing at the Tattersalls Craven sale in April.

Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 20 September 2023
