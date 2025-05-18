London Gold Cup pointers, Moore's Derby pick and a Doncaster novice worth noting - three key things to take from the week's action

London Gold Cup form worth following again

By Sam Hendry

There can’t be many handicaps which have a better record at producing future stars than Newbury’s London Gold Cup .

Subsequent Group 1 winners Bay Bridge, Defoe and Time Test feature in the recent roll of honour, and last year’s running remarkably threw up the Triumph Hurdle winner as well, with Poniros finishing second when still representing Amo Racing.

Roger Varian and Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum will be hoping there are no hurdles in Saddadd’s future after his smart victory.

His sire Pinatubo has had a slightly inauspicious start at stud, with early indicators that time and longer trips are beneficial for his progeny, and it was staying power that won the day as Saddadd overhauled Lightening Mann well inside the final furlong.

He will no doubt surge up the handicap from his mark of 95, but there could be much more to come from him later this season.

Saddadd’s win also paid a nice compliment to Owen Burrows’ exciting colt Gethin . The pair finished one-two in a Newbury novice last month, with Gethin three and a half lengths clear, and although he since met with a setback and will miss the Derby, for which he was as short as 20-1, he should not be forgotten when he makes his expected return in late summer.

Ryan Moore's Derby choice more crucial than ever

By Sam Hendry

It was fascinating watching the market react in real time to the result of the Dante.

Some bookmakers were initially sceptical over the merits of Pride Of Arras' success, with Ladbrokes and Coral going 10-1 for the Derby straight after the race only to have to swiftly halve that price with punters piling in.

Just as interesting was the fact Delacroix leapt to the head of the market ahead of beaten stablemate and Dante disappointment The Lion In Winter , and Ruling Court , despite the latter having presumably done nothing wrong in his box at home.

The Lion In Winter: disappointed in the Dante but it could be a different story at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

That decision was based on the assumption Delacroix could now be Ballydoyle's number one in the race and presumably the ride of Ryan Moore , but that is no given.

Aidan O'Brien had been consistently cautious before the Dante when discussing The Lion In Winter's chances, maintaining he will improve bundles for his comeback having only just been ready to start. He stuck to that line post-race and, although the French Derby was raised as an option, Epsom remains on the table and his price has contracted to 4-1 in places having been 6-1 on Thursday.

If both top colts head to the Derby, the decision about whom Moore partners will be crucial for punters in figuring out just how much improvement The Lion In Winter can be expected to have made.

Doncaster novice with a rich history worth following again

By Jack Haynes

Novice races at Doncaster tend to be worth following and Fast Track Harry added his name to a six-furlong event with a notable honour roll on Town Moor on Saturday evening.

Kind Of Blue won the race last year before a memorable three-year-old campaign that culminated in Champions Sprint success, while Equilateral and Bielsa are other talented sprinters to have landed the contest since 2018.

Fast Track Harry emulated those previous winners by carrying a penalty to victory and he did so with ease.

Clive Cox: trainer of Fast Track Harry Credit: Getty Images

The Clive Cox-trained son of Harry Angel is a homebred for Jeff Smith and proved his ability to handle quicker ground with a convincing success by two and three-quarter lengths under Finley Marsh.

Fast Track Harry was successful on his debut at Newbury in September and that form has worked out well, with the runner-up and third winning on their next starts.

He failed to fire in a Listed contest at Doncaster on his only other run as a juvenile, but his reappearance win suggests he is highly likely to develop into a very useful sprinter. He is certainly with the right trainer to do just that.

