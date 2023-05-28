Little Big Bear is no Commonwealth certainty but Auguste Rodin's Derby fans can dare to dream again

For Auguste Rodin devotees, the performance of Little Big Bear at Haydock on Saturday will have been heartening. Last year’s brilliant Phoenix Stakes winner bounced back from finishing last in the 2,000 Guineas to land the Sandy Lane and is now as short as 6-4 for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Those prices are easy to resist given he beat the 102-rated Shouldvebeenaring by a shade over a length having raced on what appeared to be the favoured side at Haydock. Yet, while you can argue about whether he was flattered or the value of form, it certainly underlined the restorative powers of Aidan O’Brien, which will be tested again by Auguste Rodin in the Derby on Saturday.

Auguste Rodin was two places ahead of Little Big Bear at Newmarket and I was negative about his Derby chances immediately after the race, but I have to admit to becoming slightly more nervous about that position now.