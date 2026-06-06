'Like riding round the wall of death' - but now the fog has been lifted on racing in the Channel Islands

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Jersey Jockeys and Guernsey Gallopers: A History of Channel Islands Horseracing by Graham Sharpe and John Henwood

Oldcastle Books Ltd, £16.99

I've been to the races in Jersey once, although for much of the day it looked 10-1 against anybody in the crowd actually seeing a horse.

Les Landes racecourse is perched on top of a cliff, overlooked by the ruins of Grosnez Castle, with spectacular views of Sark, the French mainland and also the cliff edge over which horses and riders seem highly likely to plunge if they're not careful.

"Like riding round the wall of death," was how Lester Piggott once pithily put it, although no such catastrophes have ever occurred in the history of the Jersey and Guernsey turf, according to Graham Sharpe and John Henwood. Then again, when the fog descends, as it often seems to, how is anybody to know?

The fog descended liberally while I was there. Half an hour before the off-time of the first race, visibility was so restricted that I was barely able to recognise visiting trainer Tony Carroll coming out of the gloom until we were within inches of each other.

Mattie Batchelor, multiple Jersey champion jockey, may well have been there as well, although I couldn't swear to it.

Richard Dunwoody has ridden at Les Landes, along with John Francome, Davy Jones of the Monkees, Willie Carson, Yves Saint-Martin, AP McCoy and Princess Anne, which makes it all the more unlikely that racing in the Channel Islands has never before been documented. Luckily, Sharpe and Henwood have done a thorough, lively and colourful job of it now.

Not unusually, it was the oft-maligned British military who got racing in these islands off the ground, shortly after seeing off the French at the Battle of Jersey in 1781. They felt it would sharpen their equine forces in the event of further attempts at invasion, while by the 1830s the locals were rambunctiously giving racedays their approval, despite the inevitable objections of the Church.

It seems that racing at the ever-shifting venues of Jersey and Guernsey were partly about finding the fastest horses and otherwise about "the humbler classes . . . drinking, wrestling and boxing" and beating up soldiers, while the toffs engaged in seduction, social outrage and skulduggery. Any dogs found on the course could be shot on sight. Perhaps the Church had a point.

Anyway, although spectators were reportedly at risk of being routinely mown down by "somewhat careless" English or Irish gentlemen on wayward mounts, the sports found favour, with successive monarchs, gentry and hoi polloi alike, with the racing and hunting communities coming together in harmony.

This being a Graham Sharpe production – the writer of many works of trivia and idiosyncrasy, mostly on racing and pop music, in his time as William Hill's PR representative – there is a wealth of colour and extraneous but welcome detail, such as the recollection from a racegoer of a 1965 visit to Les Landes: "I know it was 1965 as every jukebox was playing I Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher. I remember Sally Hall was riding. The course was selling meat pies but there was ice in the middle of them!" Lovely stuff, although the food has improved since.

Wars and pandemics did their worst, but the sport always bounced back, battling the elements with fortitude and mostly success.

In an incident in 2007 that recalled my own visit, the race club president thanked spectators "who turned out in incredibly terrible weather, winds which you could not stand up in, and rain that was horizontal. Early in the morning our Tote tent decided to part company with the ground and it was only with the help of members of the public and a Land Rover winch that we managed to re-anchor it in time for racing."

With its future, like the tent, secured, Channel Islands horseracing gathered pace, attracting racing celebrities from Britain on a fleeting basis, while racing characters like Batchelor, Tony Procter, Jamie Goldstein, Sophie Doyle and the Vinces, Slattery and Smith, became fixtures, extending fine riding careers in this appreciative jurisdiction.

Which is not to say that the locals don't put up a fight against the British raiders, even the occasional Frenchman, and therein lies much of the appeal of the races. An indigenous victory at Les Landes or L'Ancresse over the foe flying in from Gatwick is something to celebrate, much like a victory for either Jersey or Guernsey at the expense of the other.

The names Le Brocq, Le Marquand, Cuthbert, Malzard and McCready are to the fore, surrounded by the likes of Lillie Langtry, Neil Mulholland and Derek Thompson in a comprehensive chapter on the great and good of the game in this tiny but spirited corner of the sport, where starting stalls are unheard of and photo-finishes technologically backward but the essence of racing is perfectly preserved.

As Slattery reportedly explained to Batchelor, by way of introduction to Guernsey, where the race club has to kick disgruntled golfers off their course for the duration of the meeting: "Oh, my God, you'll never experience anything else like this."

Of my own trip to Jersey, at the kind invitation of another great supporter of racing on the islands, Andy Stewart, I can report that with just minutes to spare, the fog lifted as dramatically as it had fallen, the sun beamed, horses, riders and seascapes were revealed in all their glory, and nobody plunged to their doom in the entirety of the card.

This is a book that may hasten my overdue return.

Peter Thomas

Click here to buy Jersey Jumpers and Guernsey Gallopers

Epic battles and the making of legends

In Full Flight: The Story of the Golden Age of Hurdling by Eamonn Prescott

Pitch Publishing, £25

The hurdling age of Constitution Hill has come and gone, and in its wake there isn't all that much to get excited about.

Sure, Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead are talented mares but there was nothing particularly show-stopping about their clash at this year's Cheltenham Festival and they soon went their separate ways at the end of the season. It was all a bit anticlimactic.

The grass being greener on the other side may be a well-worn adage but it feels that way in the hurdling division recently and Eamonn Prescott's In Full Flight is a reminder that we're not just looking at the past with rose-tinted glasses – the hurdlers of 50 years ago really were something else entirely.

Prescott has homed in on one of the golden ages of hurdling, that wonderful spell between 1968 and 1981 when the superstar horses came thick and fast, took each other on again and again, and left everything on the track.

The era began with Persian War and ended with Sea Pigeon but there was a Rolodex of legendary horses in between, each catalogued meticulously by Prescott across 14 chapters. Each section deals with the story of a new season, right up to the Champion Hurdle and how the dust settled in the months after their wins.

Prescott, a self-admitted Night Nurse obsessive, not only shares his research and insight into these stars of the 1970s but also the people behind the stories, from flamboyant owner Henry Alper repeatedly batting away large sums of money for Persian War, Richard Pitman's recounting of Lanzarote's 1974 Champion win and the tale of the well-loved jockey Paddy Broderick, whose career was ultimately made and ended by Night Nurse.

Add in Monksfield, Comedy Of Errors and Bula and you have a perfect time capsule of hurdling's greatest decade. It's enough to make anyone nostalgic.

Catherine Macrae

Click here to buy In Full Flight

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