Launch of fixed-odds app for horseracing marks a first for the US

The growth of fixed-odds betting on horseracing in the United States has been steady rather than spectacular but it took another step forward last week.

Australian operator Betmakers Technology Group launched MonmouthBets, the first legal and regulated mobile app for fixed-odds betting on horseracing in the US.

Having been approved by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, it was ready to take bets from the state's residents in time for the opening day of Monmouth Park's season last Saturday.