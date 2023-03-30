Jack Andrews riding high and in pole position for point-to-point title victory
Jack Andrews had a point to prove when, in September, he quit the ranks of conditional jockeys and regained amateur status.
In the 2019-20 season Andrews, 24, won Britain’s men’s point-to-point championship with 21 winners, but the season had been shortened by the Covid lockdown and the victory felt honeycombed, if not hollow.
Now the fight is fair and he again leads the championship, his 30 winners being two more than seven-time champion Will Biddick and 12 more than reigning title-holder James King. Nineteen of Andrews’ wins have been gained on runners trained by his brother-in-law, Warwickshire’s Tom Ellis, who is enjoying a phenomenal run of success, highlighted last weekend when ten runners became ten winners.
