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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change
From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands
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Jockey Jonny Peate is exploring his options after his main backer, James Ferguson, announced he is to stop training next month.
Newmarket-based Ferguson is ending his seven-year spell as a licence holder to pursue a job in bloodstock insurance.
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more inRacing Grapevine
- 16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
- France, England, Qatar and Scotland - now this apprentice is joining one of Ireland's biggest stables
- 'I’m super excited for the future' - full-circle moment as former Nicky Henderson assistant to set up training base in Lambourn
- 21-year-old to become youngest trainer in Britain: 'She's been working alongside me since she was 12'
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