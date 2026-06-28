'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change

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Jockey Jonny Peate is exploring his options after his main backer, James Ferguson , announced he is to stop training next month.

Newmarket-based Ferguson is ending his seven-year spell as a licence holder to pursue a job in bloodstock insurance.