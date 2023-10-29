'It's a dream come true' - boost for one of the fastest-growing operations in Britain as big name joins Fergal O'Brien ranks

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Racing was always in the blood for Charlie St Quinton, with father Martin the long-serving chairman of Cheltenham, and the 23-year-old has stepped into the sport formally by becoming assistant to Fergal O'Brien.

He told the Grapevine he had been at a crossroads over what sport to concentrate on, with his father also being the owner of Gloucester Rugby, but luckily for O'Brien, a work placement riding out and mucking out through the Covid-19 days ended up settling the debate.