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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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'It was a nasty episode that we went through' - Newmarket trainer on the way back after horsebox crash

Plus, jumps trainer welcomes intake of Flat horses, including classy Ebor contender

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Newmarket trainer Denis Quinn is hoping to get his season going again from new premises in nearby Exning after taking time to recover from a horrific road traffic collision over Christmas that cost the life of his promising two-year-old Calypso Breeze.

In December, Quinn was driving his horsebox to a race meeting at Newcastle, where Calypso Breeze was engaged in a 7f nursery that evening, when it was rear-ended while in stationary traffic on the A1 near Newark.

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