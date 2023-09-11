It was a huge day for the gambling industry in parliament - here's what you might have missed

On what was viewed in the build-up as a key day in the progress of the gambling review white paper, senior figures from the Gambling Commission and sports minister Stuart Andrew were quizzed last week by a Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

The headlines focused on how frictionless the planned checks to customers’ accounts may or may not be, and whether the proposals put forward in the consultation were staying true to the ambitions set out in April by culture secretary Lucy Frazer.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes also raised a number of eyebrows with his references to the scale and threat of the unregulated black market being overblown, while Stuart Andrew sought to provide reassurances that British horseracing would be protected.