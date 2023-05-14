'It just makes sense' - Cheltenham Festival-winning trainers look to expand Flat operation

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email

Word reaches the Racing Grapevine that Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero are 'doing an Alan King' and expanding their Flat operation.

The Cheshire duo had a phenomenal first season as joint licence-holders at Stockton Hall Farm in Malpas, sending out 61 jumps winners and joyously landing the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.