Inspiral is back to her brilliant best, and could be Paddington's main danger on British Champions Day

Inspiral was back to her very best with her striking success in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes on Saturday, the now five-time Group 1 winner returning to the level of her impressive Coronation Stakes romp from last year's Royal Ascot with a Racing Post Rating of 123.

The best previous winner of the Sun Chariot was Attraction, when the race was first run as a Group 1 in 2004, and in matching that level Inspiral now rates the leading filly or mare over a mile in Europe, ahead of stablemate Nashwa (122). She is also now the joint top-rated of her sex in Europe this year, alongside another stablemate in Emily Upjohn .

The return to a fast surface clearly suited Inspiral, who impressed in the way she made her ground to lead and quickly put her seal on the race. She is now five wins from six starts on good to firm ground, with the only defeat being a chuck-out run when turned over at 1-7 in last year's Falmouth Stakes.