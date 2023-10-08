Inspiral is back to her brilliant best, and could be Paddington's main danger on British Champions Day
Inspiral was back to her very best with her striking success in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes on Saturday, the now five-time Group 1 winner returning to the level of her impressive Coronation Stakes romp from last year's Royal Ascot with a Racing Post Rating of 123.
The best previous winner of the Sun Chariot was Attraction, when the race was first run as a Group 1 in 2004, and in matching that level Inspiral now rates the leading filly or mare over a mile in Europe, ahead of stablemate Nashwa (122). She is also now the joint top-rated of her sex in Europe this year, alongside another stablemate in Emily Upjohn.
The return to a fast surface clearly suited Inspiral, who impressed in the way she made her ground to lead and quickly put her seal on the race. She is now five wins from six starts on good to firm ground, with the only defeat being a chuck-out run when turned over at 1-7 in last year's Falmouth Stakes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Juvenile pecking order gets major shake-up with standout 1,000 Guineas contender and potential top sprinter emerging
- Progressive Royal Rhyme enters Champion Stakes picture with convincing Doonside triumph at Ayr
- Be wary of backing impressive St Leger winner Continuous to follow up in the Arc
- Auguste Rodin records new personal best rating in Irish Champion Stakes - and he could be even better if he stays in training
- New sprinting star or a flash in the pan? Time will tell whether Live In The Dream can repeat his Nunthorpe exploits
- Juvenile pecking order gets major shake-up with standout 1,000 Guineas contender and potential top sprinter emerging
- Progressive Royal Rhyme enters Champion Stakes picture with convincing Doonside triumph at Ayr
- Be wary of backing impressive St Leger winner Continuous to follow up in the Arc
- Auguste Rodin records new personal best rating in Irish Champion Stakes - and he could be even better if he stays in training
- New sprinting star or a flash in the pan? Time will tell whether Live In The Dream can repeat his Nunthorpe exploits