'I’m super excited for the future' - full-circle moment as former Nicky Henderson assistant to set up training base in Lambourn

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Toby Lawes becomes latest jumps addition to Lambourn

Toby Lawes is excited to take the next steps in his training career after announcing plans to relocate his operation to Lambourn in July.

The imminent move follows six and a half years at Henfold Stables in Surrey, where Lawes has been private trainer for Andrew Wates. In that time, he has had 63 wins and amassed almost £700,000 in prize-money.