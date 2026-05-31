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'I’m super excited for the future' - full-circle moment as former Nicky Henderson assistant to set up training base in Lambourn
Plus, Ralph Beckett's pre-trainer enjoying side venture as he starts his own training operation
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Toby Lawes becomes latest jumps addition to Lambourn
Toby Lawes is excited to take the next steps in his training career after announcing plans to relocate his operation to Lambourn in July.
The imminent move follows six and a half years at Henfold Stables in Surrey, where Lawes has been private trainer for Andrew Wates. In that time, he has had 63 wins and amassed almost £700,000 in prize-money.
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Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
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- 21-year-old to become youngest trainer in Britain: 'She's been working alongside me since she was 12'
- 'It was a nasty episode that we went through' - Newmarket trainer on the way back after horsebox crash
- 'I'd never even sat on a horse before I was 16' - Britain's newest trainer off the mark with just his fourth runner
- One of Scotland's most established jumps yards is set to become a joint-licence operation
- Guineas-winning trainer could be forced to stop due to staffing issues