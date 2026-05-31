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FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

'I’m super excited for the future' - full-circle moment as former Nicky Henderson assistant to set up training base in Lambourn

Plus, Ralph Beckett's pre-trainer enjoying side venture as he starts his own training operation

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Toby Lawes becomes latest jumps addition to Lambourn

Toby Lawes is excited to take the next steps in his training career after announcing plans to relocate his operation to Lambourn in July. 

The imminent move follows six and a half years at Henfold Stables in Surrey, where Lawes has been private trainer for Andrew Wates. In that time, he has had 63 wins and amassed almost £700,000 in prize-money.

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