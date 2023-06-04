Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureThe Racing Grapevine
premium

'I'm really excited' - Georgie Nicholls set for first runner as she takes out full licence again

Racing Post staff
racing grapevine

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com.

One Nicholls dominates jump racing but another is set to play a hand in the sport following the news that Georgie – ex-wife of 14-time champion trainer Paul – is set to take out a full licence again.

Based not far from Lambourn in Kingston Lisle, she trained with distinction in her own right at the turn of the millennium and sent out the Andy Stewart-owned Phar Bleu to win the Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in 2004.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 June 2023Last updated 16:02, 4 June 2023
icon
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine