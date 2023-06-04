'I'm really excited' - Georgie Nicholls set for first runner as she takes out full licence again

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com .

One Nicholls dominates jump racing but another is set to play a hand in the sport following the news that Georgie – ex-wife of 14-time champion trainer Paul – is set to take out a full licence again.

Based not far from Lambourn in Kingston Lisle, she trained with distinction in her own right at the turn of the millennium and sent out the Andy Stewart-owned Phar Bleu to win the Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in 2004.