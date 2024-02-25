'I’m a young 46. I've plenty of mileage left' - Eddie Ahern plans to relaunch riding career in Denmark
From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
There is to be no British comeback for the long-absent Eddie Ahern in 2024, who instead is to relaunch his riding career in Denmark in April, where he has accepted a job as stable jockey to trainer Bent Olsen.
The Classic-winning jockey will get back in the saddle nearly a year after the expiry of a ten-year ban for passing on inside information, since when he's had a spell as work-rider for Newmarket trainer William Haggas last summer.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 February 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 25 February 2024
- Lee Westwood makes a rare foray into Flat racing with share in George Boughey-trained juvenile
- 'It's a very different way of riding' – Richard Kingscote making most of first trip to Japan
- 'We can leave with our heads held high' - Henry Spiller to hand in his licence
- 'We're delighted to have them on board' - George Scott becomes the latest Newmarket trainer on Highclere's books
- 'Last year was one of the toughest mentally' - PJ McDonald eager to start rebuilding career as a freelancer
- Lee Westwood makes a rare foray into Flat racing with share in George Boughey-trained juvenile
- 'It's a very different way of riding' – Richard Kingscote making most of first trip to Japan
- 'We can leave with our heads held high' - Henry Spiller to hand in his licence
- 'We're delighted to have them on board' - George Scott becomes the latest Newmarket trainer on Highclere's books
- 'Last year was one of the toughest mentally' - PJ McDonald eager to start rebuilding career as a freelancer