'I’m a young 46. I've plenty of mileage left' - Eddie Ahern plans to relaunch riding career in Denmark

There is to be no British comeback for the long-absent Eddie Ahern in 2024, who instead is to relaunch his riding career in Denmark in April, where he has accepted a job as stable jockey to trainer Bent Olsen.

The Classic-winning jockey will get back in the saddle nearly a year after the expiry of a ten-year ban for passing on inside information, since when he's had a spell as work-rider for Newmarket trainer William Haggas last summer.