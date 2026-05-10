'I'd never even sat on a horse before I was 16' - Britain's newest trainer off the mark with just his fourth runner

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No wonder he had a tear in his eye. So would you if you were Britain's newest trainer and an old friend had given you the perfect start.

Harry Ryall has just taken out a licence, had his first runners on Monday and struck at the fourth attempt when Scoresby won the novice handicap hurdle at Fontwell on Wednesday evening.