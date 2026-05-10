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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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'I'd never even sat on a horse before I was 16' - Britain's newest trainer off the mark with just his fourth runner
Plus, major racecourse announces reservoir addition to help 'deliver the best possible ground all year round'
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No wonder he had a tear in his eye. So would you if you were Britain's newest trainer and an old friend had given you the perfect start.
Harry Ryall has just taken out a licence, had his first runners on Monday and struck at the fourth attempt when Scoresby won the novice handicap hurdle at Fontwell on Wednesday evening.
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more inRacing Grapevine
- One of Scotland's most established jumps yards is set to become a joint-licence operation
- Guineas-winning trainer could be forced to stop due to staffing issues
- Star international jockey set to be a more familiar face in Britain this year - plus another rider returns to native South Africa
- Conditional jockey joins Paul Nicholls after leaving Nicky Henderson yard in search for more opportunities
- From an Alton Towers cleaner via Arab racing - Britain's new racecourse commentator is now ready for 'dream job'