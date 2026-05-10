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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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'I'd never even sat on a horse before I was 16' - Britain's newest trainer off the mark with just his fourth runner

Plus, major racecourse announces reservoir addition to help 'deliver the best possible ground all year round'

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

No wonder he had a tear in his eye. So would you if you were Britain's newest trainer and an old friend had given you the perfect start.

Harry Ryall has just taken out a licence, had his first runners on Monday and struck at the fourth attempt when Scoresby won the novice handicap hurdle at Fontwell on Wednesday evening.

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