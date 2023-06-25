I was very taken by this Ascot winner for Melbourne - and there are worse bets than this Galileo colt at 16-1 for the St Leger

While many of racing’s biggest names enjoyed terrific weeks at Royal Ascot, that certainly was not the case for Charlie Appleby.

Godolphin’s main man actually had four winners last week, but unfortunately for him none of them came at the royal meeting, where he had several horses run well without managing to hit the jackpot.

Appleby's horses seem to be recovering from the mini blip at the start of the month, when they were generally running below par, and I would be tempted to mark up Adayar's run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes in which he pretty much matched strides with Luxembourg up the straight after Mostahdaf had gone off into the distance.