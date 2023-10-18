'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'

Many people in racing have been said to have known the time of day over the years – but there are now more than ever in Newmarket since the launch of a new line of watches by Michael Bell's travelling head lad Martin Cotton.

The faces of the timepieces all have racing-related designs on them, the most popular being those of syndicates such as Middleham Park Racing and Rogues Gallery, while a watch with an image of Sir Henry Cecil and Lester Piggott has been well received in Newmarket circles.

However, Cotton, a former apprentice jockey and the brains behind the new accessories, admits there is a certain irony that he's now involved in timekeeping.