'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'
Many people in racing have been said to have known the time of day over the years – but there are now more than ever in Newmarket since the launch of a new line of watches by Michael Bell's travelling head lad Martin Cotton.
The faces of the timepieces all have racing-related designs on them, the most popular being those of syndicates such as Middleham Park Racing and Rogues Gallery, while a watch with an image of Sir Henry Cecil and Lester Piggott has been well received in Newmarket circles.
However, Cotton, a former apprentice jockey and the brains behind the new accessories, admits there is a certain irony that he's now involved in timekeeping.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage
- Meet 'Flash' Gordon - the one-eyed jockey who smashed the clock on Vandeek
- Meet the trainer bucking a Newmarket trend and pulling out all the stops to welcome the public
- Popular Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous on the mend after blood clot scare
- Great Scott! Trainers in clover before three golden ducks see them slump to narrow defeat
- Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage
- Meet 'Flash' Gordon - the one-eyed jockey who smashed the clock on Vandeek
- Meet the trainer bucking a Newmarket trend and pulling out all the stops to welcome the public
- Popular Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous on the mend after blood clot scare
- Great Scott! Trainers in clover before three golden ducks see them slump to narrow defeat