'I think it's naive to think you are going to get a line in the sand' - Flutter boss reacts to delayed gambling white paper

The government's gambling white paper was published last week

It was a long wait for last week's publication of the government's long-delayed gambling white paper, but it's still only the "end of the beginning", according to Flutter Entertainment's Ian Proctor.

Proctor, chairman of Flutter's UK and Ireland division, was giving his reaction to the white paper, publication of which he said was a relief after a series of postponements caused by a succession of ministerial changes.