'I think it was daunting for Dad' - Harry Teal to go it alone, for now

Joint-trainerships have become more commonplace but Harry Teal won't join his father Roger on the licence – in the near future at least – and instead he is starting his own pre-training business near Newbury.

The Teal family's Lambourn yard has grown in stature in recent seasons, thanks in part to star sprinter Oxted's victories in the July Cup and King's Stand Stakes.