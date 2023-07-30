'I always had it in my head to be a jump jockey' - young Flat ace Jake Coen joins Gordon Elliott

Promising young Flat jockey Jake Coen will attempt to make a similar splash in the jumps sphere by taking out his licence in the coming weeks, and he has already joined up with Gordon Elliott.

The 17-year-old from County Tipperary has partnered 41 winners on the Flat but is now at Elliott's stable in Cullentra and told the Grapevine riding over obstacles had been in his thoughts since he was a youngster.

"I started in Gordon Elliott’s last Monday," said Coen. "I always had it in my head to be a jumps jockey from a young age. I just got a taste for the speed on the Flat.