Hugo Palmer could have unearthed a Group 1 filly, Derby hope given boost, and William Haggas sprinter looks one to follow

Palmer has a potential Group 1 candidate

Hugo Palmer enjoyed a Group 3 double on the King George undercard and his Princess Margaret winner Fitzella is a juvenile filly going places.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot cost £170,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale last August and is already justifying the faith placed in her.

Handily for connections, she has shown a distinct liking for Ascot. She was beaten a neck when second on her debut at the track in a race that has worked out well and finished fourth in the Albany at the royal meeting.

That effort can be marked up given she was drawn in stall 13, away from the first three who came from stalls 1, 3 and 4, and the winner Venetian Sun has franked the form.

Fitzella: made all in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Fitzella has improved her Racing Post Rating on each of her four runs and looked particularly straightforward when making all to beat Listed scorer Staya by a length in Saturday's race.

She has an entry in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 14, but appears likely to be targeted first at the Group 2 Prix du Calvados at Deauville on August 24, a race last year’s Princess Margaret winner Simmering went on to land. It would be no surprise, though, to see her competing at the top level in the future.

Jack Haynes

Derby hope receives form boost

North Coast continued Joseph O’Brien’s good run of form when taking the Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday.

The son of Starman made all to win by six lengths from the 30-100 favourite Flushing Meadows, and in victory he gave a boost to the form of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Daytona .

That colt had finished three and a quarter lengths ahead of North Coast – who was in receipt of 4lb – when landing the Pat Smullen Stakes over a mile at Naas earlier this month.

That Naas success came despite Daytona taking a while to get organised and hanging to his left in the final furlong. He’d also shown signs of inexperience when making a successful debut at Gowran Park last month.

Daytona and Wayne Lordan winning the Irish EBF Pat Smullen Stakes (Listed) at Naas Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

There should be plenty more to come from Daytona and his dam was a winner over a mile and a half, so he is bred to improve for a step up in trip.

Given his connections, next year’s Derby looks an obvious target and odds of 25-1 look more than fair.

Joe Eccles

Haggas unleashes future sprinting star

Almeraq produced a standout performance when landing the 6f handicap at Ayr on Monday.

The William Haggas-trained colt was 2-1 favourite, having been as short as 6-4 earlier in the day, and won by a widening five lengths under Clifford Lee.

A notable rise in weight beckons, but a Group 1 entry in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock in September suggests Haggas does not view Almeraq as a long-term handicapper.

The son of Dark Angel recorded a Racing Post Rating of 109 for his Ayr win, which is 10lb below the figure Montassib achieved in winning last year’s Sprint Cup, but the three-year-old is open to bags of improvement after just four starts and he appreciates cut in the ground, so could be one to follow this autumn.

Almeraq: impressive winner at Ayr Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Haggas and his owner-breeder Shadwell combined for more success in Saturday’s £100,000 Sky Bet Dash with Elmonjed , who should also enjoy more success this campaign.

The four-year-old had been running consistently well in defeat this season before his York win, where the addition of a first-time tongue-tie appeared to unlock some improvement.

Big-field handicaps seem to suit the strong-travelling Elmonjed, and it will be fascinating to see if he takes up his engagement in the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday.

Joe Eccles

