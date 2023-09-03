How the royal family and Michael Gove are helping Jamie Snowden's yard

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The unlikely figure of Michael Gove may help Jamie Snowden take his career to the next level.

Snowden hosted his annual owners' do at his Folly House yard in Lambourn on Saturday afternoon, which is always a highlight in the Grapevine's social calendar.