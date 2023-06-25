How syndicate success has spurred Henderson stalwarts to leave Seven Barrows nest

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Syndicate success was prominent at Royal Ascot last week and we could soon be hearing more about Canter Banter Racing, founded by Nicky Henderson's trusted lieutenants, Katie Croft and Dave Fehily, who are now fleeing the nest in an attempt to build the business.

Croft, the work-rider of 2012 Fred Winter winner Une Artiste and modern-day star Shishkin in his youth, has been at Seven Barrows for the last 13 years, while Fehily has spent 12 years there.