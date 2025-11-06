'He's ploughed a huge amount of money into this' - Dai Walters helps restore point-to-pointing at Welsh course after six-year hiatus

The British point-to-point season starts on Sunday – at a track that hasn’t hosted a meeting in more than six years.

Pointing last took place at Lower Machen, in South Wales, in May 2019, but the course has been resurrected under the new ownership of leading jumps owner Dai Walters, who bought the land three years ago and whose principal trainer, Sam Thomas, even shares clerk of the course duties.

With a team of point-to-pointing stalwarts working overtime, Sunday’s fresh start has been made possible through improvements to the lay of the land and a new barn built to entertain owners and sponsors on racedays. Lower Machen is sure to be a popular addition to the fixture list.

Fixtures in Wales have diminished over the past few seasons and because of this a huge number of volunteers, keen to keep Welsh pointing going, have been working each weekend for the past two months on preparing the course for Sunday’s meeting.

Beverley Thomas, Welsh area secretary, said: “The support over the past couple of months has been astounding – lots of people, not just local, have worked so hard each Sunday creating this course.”

Tim Jones, joint-clerk alongside Thomas, said: “It's been amazing. Myself and the best bunch of friends have gathered each Sunday for weeks now. We knew the aim and we've relished the challenge.

“Dai Walters was very receptive to the idea of resurrecting Machen as a racecourse and has worked hard with the diggers to make the back straight into a lovely, gradual hill, compared to what it was before.

"Initially he said, ‘There's the ground, you go for it,’ but in the summer he attended a fundraiser I organised and, when he realised the enormity of support and interest, he has since become very involved and has wonderful plans for the future for the course.”

Thomas has taken time out from preparing his top team of jumps horses to play a key role in the project, and said: “It's a course that needs walking properly but when Will Biddick and I rode round it a few weeks ago we were both pleased with how well it rode.

“Mr Walters is a very proud Welshman and has really got behind it. Huge thanks must go to him; he has ploughed a huge amount of money into this.”

There are 76 entries for the six-race card, which includes 15 in the first in an important new young horse maiden series. For four- and five-year-olds, the series is a landmark initiative to support the development of young horses in British point-to-pointing, funded by the Levy Board and sponsored by Tattersalls Cheltenham and Goffs UK, which will see winners receive bonuses of £25,000 (for those bred in Britain) or £15,000 (for those bred elsewhere) if they win their development race over hurdles or fences under rules within two years.

The timing of this initial race is key, with the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale taking place after racing at Prestbury Park the following Friday, when it would be no surprise to witness the winner or placed horses offered for sale.

Sunday's race has been supported by many of the larger commercial yards and Charlie Poste, husband of trainer Francesca, said: “The bonus is great, it offers another incentive for buyers to support British horses. We intend to run Laudable – he had a school at Worcester recently and we hope he goes well.”

Both the ladies’ and men’s open races have been well supported, with each offering good prize-money. Cheshire-based Joe O'Shea holds multiple entries and can always be relied upon to start the season well. He has entered Willewonga in both opens, as well as a newcomer to the yard, seven-year-old St Cuthbert's Cave, who has earned an official rating of 128, albeit over shorter trips, while the useful Paul Marvel is in the ladies’ contest.

David Brace's Paint The Dream holds an entry in the men’s open as he returns to the pointing circuit following a successful career under rules, and it will be no surprise to see him remain competitive in this field. His stablemate Gats And Co and Alan Hill’s Amrons Sage are interesting entries in the ladies’ open.

