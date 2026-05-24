Haydock hole was huge embarrassment - but it at least underlined importance of this once-hated scheme

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Thank heavens for the inner course

David Carr, Racing Post reporter at Haydock

The appearance of a hole on the track at Haydock on Saturday may have been a huge embarrassment but it did at least underline the value of the redevelopment project carried out nearly 20 years ago.

Jumps fans still decry that scheme, which did away with the traditional drop fences and made the chase course much less of a test of jumping or of stamina.

But having two straight tracks meant that the sprints could switch to the inside, when the outer course was found to be unsafe.

Imagine the hoo-ha had that option not been available and all racing had had to be scrapped after the opener.

Danielle: ready for a step up to Group 1 company Credit: Andrew Parker/Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Danielle looks ripe to land a staying Group 1

Matt Rennie, Racing Post reporter at York

She may have been the odds-on favourite, but you have to mark up Danielle’s Bronte Cup win considerably – and it leaves her perfectly poised for Group 1 glory this year.

The five-year-old thrives when the mud is flying, as winning rider Robert Havlin said, so to dismiss her rivals on ground described as good, good to firm in places, in a tactical affair was mightily impressive.

When Danielle tanked to the front early on, you could have been forgiven for harbouring doubts. She’d been beaten on her only two previous tries at this sort of distance, but she loved it at York on Saturday.

The Gold Cup feels a step too far, but there is a staying Group 1 she looks ripe for.

Given the likelihood of cut in the ground, the 1m6f Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp on Arc weekend has her name written all over it.

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