- More
Haydock hole was huge embarrassment - but it at least underlined importance of this once-hated scheme
What our team of reporters learned while out on the course on Saturday
Thank heavens for the inner course
David Carr, Racing Post reporter at Haydock
The appearance of a hole on the track at Haydock on Saturday may have been a huge embarrassment but it did at least underline the value of the redevelopment project carried out nearly 20 years ago.
Jumps fans still decry that scheme, which did away with the traditional drop fences and made the chase course much less of a test of jumping or of stamina.
- 'It seems to be a recurring theme at the moment and it needs to be rectified' - Haydock hole causes three races to be scrapped
But having two straight tracks meant that the sprints could switch to the inside, when the outer course was found to be unsafe.
Imagine the hoo-ha had that option not been available and all racing had had to be scrapped after the opener.
Danielle looks ripe to land a staying Group 1
Matt Rennie, Racing Post reporter at York
She may have been the odds-on favourite, but you have to mark up Danielle’s Bronte Cup win considerably – and it leaves her perfectly poised for Group 1 glory this year.
The five-year-old thrives when the mud is flying, as winning rider Robert Havlin said, so to dismiss her rivals on ground described as good, good to firm in places, in a tactical affair was mightily impressive.
When Danielle tanked to the front early on, you could have been forgiven for harbouring doubts. She’d been beaten on her only two previous tries at this sort of distance, but she loved it at York on Saturday.
The Gold Cup feels a step too far, but there is a staying Group 1 she looks ripe for.
Given the likelihood of cut in the ground, the 1m6f Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp on Arc weekend has her name written all over it.
Read these next:
Haydock to inspect inner course ahead of next weekend's two-day meeting
'It seems to be a recurring theme at the moment and it needs to be rectified' - Haydock hole causes three races to be scrapped
'She's done everything she wasn't supposed to' - Gosden mare toughs it out to enter Gold Cup picture
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on inThe Inside Track
Last updated
- Have we seen the Queen’s Vase winner? Plus horses to note at Newbury including the often informative London Gold Cup
- A lively Derby outsider who could grab a place at a big price - plus Jim Bolger looks to have unleashed another classy prospect
- Champion Sean Bowen could have a title fight this time - and why the growing unacceptability of good to firm is understandable
- Eight-time champion tips a future riding star - but Classic puzzle gets no easier to solve
- Have we seen one to shake up Aidan O'Brien's A-list of middle-distance stars? Plus two riders to follow this Flat season
- Have we seen the Queen’s Vase winner? Plus horses to note at Newbury including the often informative London Gold Cup
- A lively Derby outsider who could grab a place at a big price - plus Jim Bolger looks to have unleashed another classy prospect
- Champion Sean Bowen could have a title fight this time - and why the growing unacceptability of good to firm is understandable
- Eight-time champion tips a future riding star - but Classic puzzle gets no easier to solve
- Have we seen one to shake up Aidan O'Brien's A-list of middle-distance stars? Plus two riders to follow this Flat season