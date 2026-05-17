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Have we seen the Queen’s Vase winner? Plus horses to note at Newbury including the often informative London Gold Cup
What our team of reporters learned while out on the course this week
Teal warns not to write off Dancing Gemini and eyes step up in trip
Liam Headd, Racing Post reporter at Newbury
Dancing Gemini proved he still has the class to compete at the highest level when running a cracker to be fourth behind Notable Speech in the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.
Second in the race 12 months earlier, the five-year-old appeared to go under the radar when sent of f at 33-1, but he came home strongly to finish within a neck of third-placed Zeus Olympios.
Roger Teal uttered the words "don't write him off" when his stable star returned to the parade ring, and expressed his delight at another fine effort at a track he seems to relish.
The trainer said: "He was further back than we wanted, but don't write him off – he'll be back. It was a good performance, and I'm thrilled. I thought he was going to get third for a moment. He came from a long way off the pace."
A change in distance is in the offing, with Teal eyeing the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He added: "I think we'll go up in trip now. We planned on doing that before this race. With the way he's finished, he's shown he wants another couple of furlongs."
London principals look smart - and so does Evanesco
Lee Mottershead, Racing Post reporter at Newbury
Only a smidgeon over eight lengths separated the ten runners at the end of the London Gold Cup but this year's running looks set to be as informative as ever, with the first and second impressing as three-year-olds with much more to give.
Lost Boys showed an impressive will to win in completing his hat-trick, although arguably even more encouraging was the performance of close-up second Sahara King. On what was only his fourth start, the son of Too Darn Hot produced a tremendous turn of foot to burst into the lead. He was ultimately overhauled, but displayed plenty of class in defeat and looks one to follow.
Also worth noting is that on his previous start Sahara King was made to look ordinary by the Charlie Johnston-trained Evanesco in a Newmarket handicap. Johnston has indicated that the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot will be Evanesco's next start. He will be tough to beat.
Don't give up on Shabab Al Ahli
David Milnes, Racing Post reporter at Newmarket
Don't give up on Shabab Al Ahli despite his defeat at odds of 4-11 in the 1m4f novice stakes at the final meeting this spring on the Rowley Mile.
His Godolphin stablemate Chasing Time made the pace for him in the five-runner affair and stayed there, notching a 22-1 surprise win under Connor Planas.
A half-brother to Queen's Vase winner Kemari, also trained by Charlie Appleby, the Fittocks Stud-bred Shabab Al Ahli looked rather unsuited by the unique undulations of the track and could be seen to better effect if returning to a flatter track like Newbury, where he had previously finished fourth to Derby hope Maltese Cross.
There were a few non-runners on the card due to the ground, which may have been another factor contributing to the defeat of the son of Frankel.
Limestone to follow reliable Queen's Vase path
David Jennings, Racing Post reporter at Navan
I’ve found the Queen’s Vase winner – it’s Limestone.
Last year it was Carmers who won the Listed Yeats Stakes at Navan before plundering the staying prize at Royal Ascot, and lightning could be about to strike twice. Limestone somehow managed to win what turned into a sprint over 1m2f at Cork on his reappearance and that was quite some feat given stamina appears his strong suit.
He saw out every yard of the 1m5f trip at Navan and an extra furlong will be far more of a help than a hindrance to him. This is a classy colt. He’s now won three on the bounce and the hat-trick has been achieved in very different circumstances at Listowel, Cork and Navan. He can do it from the front or from behind.
It was interesting to hear Joseph O’Brien point him in the direction of the Queen’s Vase afterwards and, while his father is sure to have plenty of contenders for it, unless one of his Derby lot shows up I can’t see him having something hardy enough to break Limestone.
Read these next:
'There aren't too many horses who can quicken like he can' - well-backed Notable Speech sets up Queen Anne bid
'The Fillies & Mares will be the big plan' - major Ascot targets for Kalpana after successful return
'She's a beautiful filly' - Jolivette earns quote of 12-1 for Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot after debut romp
'I'd say he could be a Royal Ascot type' - day of big clues as Gary Carroll bags treble
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Published on inThe Inside Track
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