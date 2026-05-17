Have we seen the Queen’s Vase winner? Plus horses to note at Newbury including the often informative London Gold Cup

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Teal warns not to write off Dancing Gemini and eyes step up in trip

Liam Headd, Racing Post reporter at Newbury

Dancing Gemini proved he still has the class to compete at the highest level when running a cracker to be fourth behind Notable Speech in the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.

Second in the race 12 months earlier, the five-year-old appeared to go under the radar when sent of f at 33-1, but he came home strongly to finish within a neck of third-placed Zeus Olympios.

Roger Teal uttered the words "don't write him off" when his stable star returned to the parade ring, and expressed his delight at another fine effort at a track he seems to relish.

The trainer said: "He was further back than we wanted, but don't write him off – he'll be back. It was a good performance, and I'm thrilled. I thought he was going to get third for a moment. He came from a long way off the pace."

Dancing Gemini could move up in distance at Royal Ascot Credit: GROSSICK RACING

A change in distance is in the offing, with Teal eyeing the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He added: "I think we'll go up in trip now. We planned on doing that before this race. With the way he's finished, he's shown he wants another couple of furlongs."

London principals look smart - and so does Evanesco

Lee Mottershead, Racing Post reporter at Newbury

Only a smidgeon over eight lengths separated the ten runners at the end of the London Gold Cup but this year's running looks set to be as informative as ever, with the first and second impressing as three-year-olds with much more to give.

Lost Boys showed an impressive will to win in completing his hat-trick, although arguably even more encouraging was the performance of close-up second Sahara King. On what was only his fourth start, the son of Too Darn Hot produced a tremendous turn of foot to burst into the lead. He was ultimately overhauled, but displayed plenty of class in defeat and looks one to follow.

Lost Boys (far side) and Sahara King (near side) look two classy types Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Also worth noting is that on his previous start Sahara King was made to look ordinary by the Charlie Johnston-trained Evanesco in a Newmarket handicap. Johnston has indicated that the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot will be Evanesco's next start. He will be tough to beat.

Don't give up on Shabab Al Ahli

David Milnes, Racing Post reporter at Newmarket

Don't give up on Shabab Al Ahli despite his defeat at odds of 4-11 in the 1m4f novice stakes at the final meeting this spring on the Rowley Mile.

His Godolphin stablemate Chasing Time made the pace for him in the five-runner affair and stayed there, notching a 22-1 surprise win under Connor Planas.

A half-brother to Queen's Vase winner Kemari, also trained by Charlie Appleby, the Fittocks Stud-bred Shabab Al Ahli looked rather unsuited by the unique undulations of the track and could be seen to better effect if returning to a flatter track like Newbury, where he had previously finished fourth to Derby hope Maltese Cross.

There were a few non-runners on the card due to the ground, which may have been another factor contributing to the defeat of the son of Frankel.

Limestone to follow reliable Queen's Vase path

David Jennings, Racing Post reporter at Navan

I’ve found the Queen’s Vase winner – it’s Limestone.

Last year it was Carmers who won the Listed Yeats Stakes at Navan before plundering the staying prize at Royal Ascot, and lightning could be about to strike twice. Limestone somehow managed to win what turned into a sprint over 1m2f at Cork on his reappearance and that was quite some feat given stamina appears his strong suit.

He saw out every yard of the 1m5f trip at Navan and an extra furlong will be far more of a help than a hindrance to him. This is a classy colt. He’s now won three on the bounce and the hat-trick has been achieved in very different circumstances at Listowel, Cork and Navan. He can do it from the front or from behind.

The Queen's Vase could be next for Limestone (left) Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It was interesting to hear Joseph O’Brien point him in the direction of the Queen’s Vase afterwards and, while his father is sure to have plenty of contenders for it, unless one of his Derby lot shows up I can’t see him having something hardy enough to break Limestone.

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