Have the Gosdens found their new stable jockey? Three things we learned this week

This week culminated with Classic winners crowned at Epsom as Soul Sister provided Frankie Dettori with the perfect Oaks farewell before Aidan O'Brien's pre-Derby confidence regarding Auguste Rodin was vindicated – but what did we learn from the last seven days?

Stott riding at the top of his game

"I can’t wait to get started" was the message from Kevin Stott after being named the new retained rider for Amo Racing at the beginning of the Flat season, and what a few months it has been.

The 28-year-old is riding at the top of his game and has been performing well for a number of years. He posted a career-best 116 winners last year and a 47-1 double on the opening day of the Derby meeting took him to 55 for 2023. He came agonisingly close on 66-1 runner-up King Of Steel behind Auguste Rodin in the Derby on Saturday on what was only the colt's third start and his first in 224 days.

Kevin Stott: in the form of his life Credit: Edward Whitaker

Stott is well placed to beat last year's tally of winners, while also surpassing the prize-money he accrued. He was behind only Daniel Muscutt in the all-weather jockeys' championship and all in all it’s little wonder Amo came calling.

His sole Group 1 victory came in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes three years ago, but with Royal Ascot fast approaching, Amo's horses running well and his confidence presumably sky high, another top-level success should not be far away.

Liam Headd

Torito win points to Gosdens' plans

It was fitting Frankie Dettori rode two Group 1 winners on his final Derby weekend, but it could be we saw his heir apparent in Epsom’s famous horseshoe winner’s enclosure.

Benoit de la Sayette may no longer be claiming, but he was entrusted with the ride aboard the promising Torito and John Gosden’s post-race comments indicated he would be an important part of Clarehaven’s future.

“He got the perfect Lester Piggott ride,” the trainer said after he won the race named after the legendary jockey on Saturday. Quite some praise.

Benoit de la Sayette: a star of the future Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Of the 20-year-old, who served a six-month suspension for cocaine use in 2021, he added: “He's a very talented young man and has been a pleasure to work with. He overcame adversity earlier in his life and is stronger and wiser for it.

“He rides extremely well and I wanted to bring him here today. He’s not claiming anymore and a lot of nice trainers are giving him backing. It’s important for him to be here.”

De La Sayette has proved himself particularly adept in big-field handicaps, winning the 2021 Lincoln aboard Haqeeqy and again on the David Menuisier-trained Migration in April.

He boasts all the qualities needed to become a top-class jockey, and expect him to be popular with Royal Ascot on the horizon.

Maddy Playle

Derby day delivers despite all the noise

The threat of disruption from Animal Rising had many fearing the worst for the Betfred Derby, yet it did not transpire into anything of significance.

An injunction won by the Jockey Club in the High Court did not simmer their determined views in the build-up to Saturday yet the Epsom Classic went off without a hitch. Soon after it started, one protester broke on to the track, but fortunately the stewards responded in a flash – unlike some of the stalls in the Dash later in the day – and no disruption was caused.

For the Jockey Club, the weekend was a major success. They promised a big security operation with Surrey Police and delivered. Perhaps the key was in the majority of the 31 arrests being made on Saturday morning, led by intelligence.

Ultimately, Animal Rising did not achieve what it promised, and the intruder during racing crossed a line which they had drawn themselves. No disruption would happen during a live race is what three spokespeople had said to the media last week – breaking that trust could have significant consequences.

The nature of any future meetings between Animal Rising and racing industry personnel – doughnut, anyone? – may be influenced by the weekend’s antics, while the protesters’ dangerous and desperate behaviour could turn off members of the public the organisation is trying to get onside.

James Stevens

