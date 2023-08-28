Hard work starts now as Disney's ESPN aims to challenge US sports betting market leaders

The US market was high on the agenda when gambling giants Flutter and Entain revealed interim results this month but across the Atlantic attention was focused on a new contender.

The big news was Disney's push into the US sports betting market as its sports cable channel ESPN teamed up with gambling company Penn Entertainment in a ten-year, $2 billion deal.

As part of the deal, Penn must pay ESPN $1.5bn in cash over the ten years, as well as $500 million of stock purchase options.