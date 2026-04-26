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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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Guineas-winning trainer Pam Sly could be forced to stop due to staffing issues
From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands
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Classic-winning trainer Pam Sly may be forced to quit the sport due to a shortage of work-riders.
Sly, whose dual-purpose stable is based near Peterborough, is one of Britain's longest-serving trainers having started with a licence around 40 years ago, but she could become the latest victim of the staffing crisis hitting racing.
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more inRacing Grapevine
- Star international jockey set to be a more familiar face in Britain this year - plus another rider returns to native South Africa
- Conditional jockey joins Paul Nicholls after leaving Nicky Henderson yard in search for more opportunities
- From an Alton Towers cleaner via Arab racing - Britain's new racecourse commentator is now ready for 'dream job'
- 'I've had six people join me already' - successful syndicate manager takes on new role as jockeys' agent
- 'I went for a holiday to Australia and stayed for four years' - former top apprentice out to make big impression on return to Britain