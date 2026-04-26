Guineas-winning trainer Pam Sly could be forced to stop due to staffing issues

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Classic-winning trainer Pam Sly may be forced to quit the sport due to a shortage of work-riders.

Sly, whose dual-purpose stable is based near Peterborough, is one of Britain's longest-serving trainers having started with a licence around 40 years ago, but she could become the latest victim of the staffing crisis hitting racing.