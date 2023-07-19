Racing Post logo
FeaturePostcard from Newmarket
premium

Great Scott! Trainers in clover before three golden ducks see them slump to narrow defeat

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Newmarket Trainers XI . Back row l to r : Billy Jackson Stops, Nick Bell, George Boughey, Charlie Clover, Harry Eustace, Jack Morland and William Jarvis (manager) Front row: Ed Crisford (vice captain), George Scott (captain), James Ferguson, Charlie Fello
Newmarket Trainers XI: back row left to right: Billy Jackson-Stops, Nick Bell, George Boughey, Charlie Clover, Harry Eustace, Jack Morland and William Jarvis (manager) Front row: Ed Crisford, George Scott (captain), James Ferguson, Charlie Fellowes and William Knight

There was a new venue for the annual cricket battle between the Newmarket Trainers XI and a Newmarket Cricket Club XI last Sunday – but it was still the same old story for the trainers.

There had been fears the switch might affect the fixture's attendance, given it had moved out of its traditional venue on the Severals in the town centre to Newmarket CC's new base in nearby Dullingham.

However, more than 150 turned up, many more than in previous years, for a match staged to generate funds for Racing Welfare and the cricket club, with organisers claiming to have raised more than £1,000.

Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 19 July 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Newmarket
