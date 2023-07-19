Great Scott! Trainers in clover before three golden ducks see them slump to narrow defeat

There was a new venue for the annual cricket battle between the Newmarket Trainers XI and a Newmarket Cricket Club XI last Sunday – but it was still the same old story for the trainers.

There had been fears the switch might affect the fixture's attendance, given it had moved out of its traditional venue on the Severals in the town centre to Newmarket CC's new base in nearby Dullingham.

However, more than 150 turned up, many more than in previous years, for a match staged to generate funds for Racing Welfare and the cricket club, with organisers claiming to have raised more than £1,000.