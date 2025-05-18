Gosdens spoil the party again - and Newbury winner could still be underestimated at Royal Ascot

The Lockinge had been billed as a continuation of the duel between Rosallion and Notable Speech, with the improving Dancing Gemini thrown in for good measure.

However, as per last year, it was the John and Thady Gosden team who spoiled the party on Saturday, this time with Lead Artist, who showed admirable tenacity to edge out Dancing Gemini.

This result was largely down to the ground in my opinion. Dancing Gemini probably found it a touch too quick, while Lead Artist loved it – this is the second time he has won on a good to firm surface.