Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Last Word
premium

Gosdens' arm-twisting pays off as Inspiral delivers devastating display

To witness a thing of such beauty at Deauville on Sunday afternoon was a rare privilege.

Assess the Prix Jacques le Marois won by Inspiral however you choose – as a winning punter, a hard-nosed professional, an analyst or a fan – but your overriding first impression can only be one of awe and wonderment.

I sat transfixed by the re-emergence of an outstanding racing machine, one who had thus far underwhelmed during a less-than-stellar 2023 campaign.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 19:17, 13 August 2023
icon
more inThe Last Word
more inThe Last Word