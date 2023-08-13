Gosdens' arm-twisting pays off as Inspiral delivers devastating display

To witness a thing of such beauty at Deauville on Sunday afternoon was a rare privilege.

Assess the Prix Jacques le Marois won by Inspiral however you choose – as a winning punter, a hard-nosed professional, an analyst or a fan – but your overriding first impression can only be one of awe and wonderment.

I sat transfixed by the re-emergence of an outstanding racing machine, one who had thus far underwhelmed during a less-than-stellar 2023 campaign.